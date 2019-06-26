Services
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-9010
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
3077 Glouchester Dr
Troy, MI
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church
3077 Glouchester Dr
Troy, MI
Resources
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Walsh Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Walsh

Madison Heights - Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Walsh, 94, of Madison Heights and formerly Clawson, died on June 22, 2019. She was born to parents Lawrence and Stella Zauss on January 6, 1925 in Sharpsville, Indiana and later married her husband of 66 years, John Walsh on August 12, 1947. Survived by her children Margaret (Roy) Clarke, Mary Jane (Michael Benes) Walsh, and Carol Walsh; 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband John (September 24, 2013) and her daughter Kathleen McMullen.

Visitation on 3-8:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street, Clawson, MI 48017; 248-435-9010 (Livernois between 14 and 15 Mile Road). Funeral at 10:30 AM, instate at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester Dr, Troy, MI 48084; 248-649-5510. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 26, 2019
