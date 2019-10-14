|
Elizabeth "Betty" Bortnik
Rochester Hills - Bortnik, Elizabeth A. "Betty" Age 87, October 13, 2019. Beloved Aunt of Judith Polakowski and Steven (Ann) Polakowski. Great Aunt of Nicholas, Brooke and Michael Polakowski. Betty was predeceased by her sisters Ruth Wasmund and M. Ilene Kelly.Visitation Wednesday 4 pm until time of the funeral 7 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica. Memorials appreciated to . Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019