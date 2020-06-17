Elizabeth Catherine Key (Betty)



Elizabeth Catherine Key (Betty), 90 years old, born in 1929, passed away on June 12, 2020.



She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Catherine Holden (Reaume), loving husband, Donald Key, two brothers, Edward and Donald Holden and her sister, Christine Holden.



She is survived by two children, Nancy Bowen (Joseph) and David Key (Gloria) along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Key will be cremated. A family memorial will be held at a later date, determined by Covid-19.









