Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Livonia - Age 85 of Livonia. Beloved wife of the late William Clark. Loving mother of Evan (Lynore) Clark. Cherished grandma of Taylor Jean and Ashley Elizabeth. Dear daughter of the late Richard and Annabelle Reed. Sister of the late Robert Reed. Elizabeth leaves behind many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place Saturday, May 18th, 10:00am until 11:00am funeral service at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. Interment will follow at Glen Eden Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society 30300 Telegraph Rd., Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
