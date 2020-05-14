|
Elizabeth "Betty" Cox
Farmington - Longtime Farmington resident Elizabeth Agnes Cox (nee Minth), beloved wife of the late Robert Cox, died peacefully on May 10, 2020, at Rose Senior Living Center in Novi. She was 98 years old.
Betty was born on Nov. 19, 1921, in Salem, Ohio, the sixth of six children of Michael and Agnes Minth, both immigrants from the Translvania area of what presently is Romania. The Minth family moved to Detroit before 1930, and Betty attended Lutheran elementary school and graduated from Commerce High School in 1938. Her parents, three brothers, Michael, Walter and Arthur Minth, and two sisters, Helen Hudson and Dorothy DeBone, preceded her in death.
Betty and Bob met at Detroit's Grande Ballroom in 1943 and became lifelong dance partners. They were married on June 3, 1944, in San Antonio, Tex., before Bob went to serve in Europe with the Army Air Corp and the OSS as a navigator. The couple lived in northwest Detroit for 11 years before moving to Farmington in 1956 with their five children.
Betty was an avid duplicate bridge player, who also enjoyed golf, tennis, reading, knitting and bowling. She and Bob were longtime members of Plum Hollow Golf Club in Southfield and the Farmington Elks and Huron River Fishing and Hunting Club in Farmington. They were also founding members of St. John's Lutheran Church of Farmington. They spent many winters in retirement at Mariner Sands in Stuart, FL, where they loved to entertain their children's families.
Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Lynn Cox of Del Mar, CA; Carol Pearsall (Robert Stetler) of Milford, MI., Nancy Brown (Robert) of Cary, N.C.; Larry Cox of Farmington; and Sally Cox Wujczyk (Michael) of Milford, MI.; grandchildren Bradford Orr (Jeanne) of Vista, CA; Christian Brown (Ginger) of South Bend, IN; Carey Pearsall of Denver. CO; Chase Pearsall (Jodie) of Los Angeles, CA; Tim Brown of Cary, NC; Lindsay Schmidt (Chris) of Garner NC; and Alexandra Wujczyk (Salman Tariq) of Southfield MI.; great-grandchildren Robert and Wesley Orr, Cameron and Atlas Schmidt and Joseph Tariq; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be scheduled for later in the year at Oakwood cemetery in Farmington.
