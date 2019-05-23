|
|
Elizabeth "Patsy" DiMercurio
Warren - May 21, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "John". Dearest mother of Trina (Steve) Mazat, William (Ana Maria) DiMercurio, Deanna (Rodney) Armentrout and Alexander (Colleen) DiMercurio. Loving grandmother of Christina, Frank, Michael, Nicholas, Mariana, Erik, Teresa, Louis, Vito, Dominic, Anya and Sophia. Proud great grandmother of Edele. Dear sister of the late Sally (the late Charles) Ferreri and the late Thomas Dzagulones. Dear sister in law of Stella Camarata, Marion DiMercurio and Paul DiMercurio. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Twp.), 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road. Scripture Service Thursday 7:00pm. Instate Friday 9:30am until 10:00am time of Mass at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 2500 12 Mile Road (between Dequindre & Ryan). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019