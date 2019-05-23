Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Twp. , MI
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
2500 12 Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
2500 12 Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Elizabeth "Patsy" DiMercurio Obituary
Elizabeth "Patsy" DiMercurio

Warren - May 21, 2019. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore "John". Dearest mother of Trina (Steve) Mazat, William (Ana Maria) DiMercurio, Deanna (Rodney) Armentrout and Alexander (Colleen) DiMercurio. Loving grandmother of Christina, Frank, Michael, Nicholas, Mariana, Erik, Teresa, Louis, Vito, Dominic, Anya and Sophia. Proud great grandmother of Edele. Dear sister of the late Sally (the late Charles) Ferreri and the late Thomas Dzagulones. Dear sister in law of Stella Camarata, Marion DiMercurio and Paul DiMercurio. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Twp.), 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road. Scripture Service Thursday 7:00pm. Instate Friday 9:30am until 10:00am time of Mass at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 2500 12 Mile Road (between Dequindre & Ryan). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019
