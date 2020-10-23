1/
Elizabeth Dorothea "Betty" (Diel) Pazdro
Elizabeth Dorothea (Diel) Pazdro "Betty"

Elizabeth Dorothea (Diel) Pazdro "Betty", age 98, of Troy, formerly of Rochester passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020. Betty was born the daughter of Johann and Barbara (Bauer) Diel in Pigeon, Michigan on July 18, 1922. She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit, class of 1940. Betty married Walter Pazdro on June 14, 1941. She was a "Rosie the Riveter", serving as an inspector during World War II. Betty went on to a career as a Broker at ReMax Realty in Rochester for 36 years. She was well known as a ticket taker lady at the Palace of Auburn Hills for 10 years. Betty also volunteered at the DIA until 2015. Betty is survived by her children Sharee (Robert) Schroeder, Timothy (Daysma) Pazdro, Barbara (Paul) Makowski; daughter-in-law Patricia; and grandchildren Robert (Katie) Pazdro, Stephanie (David) Ozmen, Alexandra Pazdro, Sheena Schroeder; and four great grandchildren and one on the way. She is predeceased by her husband Walter; and sons Ronald and Robert Pazdro. A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held in the summer of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Children's Miracle Network at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
2486519641
