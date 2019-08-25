|
Elizabeth Elaine (McPherson) Murphy
Auburndale, FL - Elizabeth Elaine Murphy (McPherson), age 83, formerly of Royal Oak and Port Austin, MI passed away August 18, 2019. Loving wife of the late James Murphy for 54 years. Elizabeth was a graduate of St. Benedicts High School of Detroit and Carnegie Nursing School.
She is survived by her children James (Kimberly), Kathleen (Mark) Rohloff, Patricia (Terry) Platt, and Mary Ellen, as well as grandchildren Bridget, Christopher, Shella, Jason, Colleen, and great granddaughter Ella. She is also survived by her longtime companion Earl Kotsonis.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's of Royal Oak, 730 S. Lafayette Ave., Royal Oak, MI 48067 at 10:00 AM August 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or Capuchin Soup Kitchen 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019