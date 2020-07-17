Elizabeth (Ursin) Given



Elizabeth (Ursin) Given passed away on July 6th, 2020, age 94, at home with her loving family. She was born January 3, 1926 in Grand Rapids, MN to Pastor Ove Ursin and Marian (Anderson) Ursin. She grew up in Bemidji, MN graduated from Bemidji High School, then from Bemidji State College with a BA where she met and married Richard(Dick) M. Given.



In 1964 Elizabeth and Dick moved to Shelby Township, MI with their children. Elizabeth had a great love of the United States and how government and politics impacted our daily lives. She shared that love through teaching Civics at Shelby and Malow Junior High in Utica Community Schools until her retirement. Elizabeth traveled, loved to photograph flowers and make beautiful greeting cards often using her photographs. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and was active at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Rochester, MI



In 2013 she moved to the Heritage Hills section of Grand Rapids, MI to be closer to family. Elizabeth enjoyed sitting on her front porch watching the world go by and keeping up with current events by reading her newspaper.



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother's Otto and Victor Ursin, her loving husband Dick and her daughter Ann.



She is survived by her sister Sylvia Jamar, her children Barbara Given and Bruce Given(Barbara), grandchildren Bruce Bird, Adam Bird(Kris), Melissa Given, Douglas Given and great grandson MacGregor Bird.



Due to COVID restrictions the family is holding a private memorial.









