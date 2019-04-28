|
Elizabeth I (Bette) Buescher
Plymouth - Bette Buescher, 95, of Plymouth, Michigan, formerly of North Ft. Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Bette was born in Riverside, Ontario, Canada to Margaret and Oliver Menard on October 9, 1923.
Beloved wife of the late James. Dearest mother of James Jr. (Susan), Richard (Peggy), Christine Shepler (Richard) and Michael (Linda). Dear sister-in-law of Thomas Buescher, Ann Seykell and Rene Anolick. Bette was predeceased by her parents, her sister Bernadette, her brothers-in-law Robert Buescher, Stan Seykell and her sisters in law Lil, Virginia and Jinx. Devoted Grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Bette was active up to her final days. Her life was full of adventure, from the many cruises she took with Jim, golfing with the ladies league and of course, bingo and trips to the casinos.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on May 4, 2019 at St Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, Michigan at 10:30am with visitation beginning at 10:00am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019