Services
St Edith Church
15089 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Buescher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth I. (Bette) Buescher


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth I. (Bette) Buescher Obituary
Elizabeth I (Bette) Buescher

Plymouth - Bette Buescher, 95, of Plymouth, Michigan, formerly of North Ft. Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Bette was born in Riverside, Ontario, Canada to Margaret and Oliver Menard on October 9, 1923.

Beloved wife of the late James. Dearest mother of James Jr. (Susan), Richard (Peggy), Christine Shepler (Richard) and Michael (Linda). Dear sister-in-law of Thomas Buescher, Ann Seykell and Rene Anolick. Bette was predeceased by her parents, her sister Bernadette, her brothers-in-law Robert Buescher, Stan Seykell and her sisters in law Lil, Virginia and Jinx. Devoted Grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Bette was active up to her final days. Her life was full of adventure, from the many cruises she took with Jim, golfing with the ladies league and of course, bingo and trips to the casinos.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on May 4, 2019 at St Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, Michigan at 10:30am with visitation beginning at 10:00am.

Contributions can be made in her honor to



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.