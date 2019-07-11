|
Elizabeth J. Pulk
- - Elizabeth J. Pulk, age 72, passed away July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald for 52 years.
Loving mother of John and Amy (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of Specialist Glen, Sarah, Madison, and Makenna. Dearest sister of Carolyn and Jim.
Memorial gathering Friday, July 12, at 10am until the service beginning at 11:30am at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019