Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Elizabeth Jane Riedy Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Riedy

Canton - Elizabeth Jane Riedy of Canton, died May 29, 2019. She was 96 years old. Betty was born in Detroit to Joseph and Stella (nee Marnell) Flecksteiner. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Cyril who died in 2012. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Betty is survived by her loving children Mark (Andrea) Riedy, Stephen (Claudia) Riedy, and Mary Catherine (Barry) Davidson, loving son-in-law Jeffrey Potrykus, cherished grandchildren Andrew (Hillary), Patrick, Alexander, Peter, Julia, Isaac and Jessa, and her dear sister Mary Ellen Flecksteiner. Betty eagerly awaited the birth of her soon to be great grandson in November. Betty was preceded in death by both of her parents and her daughter Ann Marie. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, from 2-8pm at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, 48170. There will be a Rosary Service at 7pm. Her Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday, June 8, at 12:30pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth, 48170. Betty will be in state at church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Capuchins Soup Kitchen or the Association of the Miraculous Medal. To leave condolences and view full obituary, please visit schrader-howell.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
