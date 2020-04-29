Services
Elizabeth Trembach
Elizabeth K. Trembach


1927 - 2020
Elizabeth K. Trembach Obituary
Elizabeth K. Trembach

Dearborn - Elizabeth K. Trembach, a longtime resident of Dearborn, passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Samuel and Elizabeth, both hailing from Monessen, PA, were called to Dearborn to follow their respective career paths. Elizabeth will now join her beloved Samuel in Belle Vernon Cemetery in their hometown. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
