Services
Laird Funeral Home
120 S 3Rd St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 836-8770
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
120 S 3Rd St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
120 S 3Rd St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Kant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Kant Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Kant

Carpentersville - Elizabeth "Betty" Kant, 85 of Carpentersville, beloved wife of the late Victor Kant, loving mother of Joyce (Ray) Loader and James (Susan) Kant; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Everett (Brad), Ian Loader, Elissa Thinnes, Ianna Loader, Matthew (Colleen), Thomas (Elynnor) and Daniel (Athena) Kant; great grandmother of Kaylynn, Charlotte, Aubrey, Victoria, Reid, Iyla, Colin, Eliza, Finley, Duncan, Lucy, Violet, Alexander, Charlie, and Zigmund. Funeral services 10:00 AM Friday, August 16 at Laird Funeral Home 120 S. Third St., West Dundee. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. Private interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now