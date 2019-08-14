|
Elizabeth "Betty" Kant
Carpentersville - Elizabeth "Betty" Kant, 85 of Carpentersville, beloved wife of the late Victor Kant, loving mother of Joyce (Ray) Loader and James (Susan) Kant; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Everett (Brad), Ian Loader, Elissa Thinnes, Ianna Loader, Matthew (Colleen), Thomas (Elynnor) and Daniel (Athena) Kant; great grandmother of Kaylynn, Charlotte, Aubrey, Victoria, Reid, Iyla, Colin, Eliza, Finley, Duncan, Lucy, Violet, Alexander, Charlie, and Zigmund. Funeral services 10:00 AM Friday, August 16 at Laird Funeral Home 120 S. Third St., West Dundee. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. Private interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019