Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
St Thomas the Apostle Church
31530 Beechwood St.
Garden City, MI
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Reeves


1926 - 2019
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Reeves Obituary
Elizabeth L. (Betty) Reeves

11/28/26 - 8/19/19

Inkster - Elizabeth L. (Betty) Reeves, loving, independent and spiritual, joining in eternity with her husband Edward J. Reeves.

Survived by Jerome (Vivian), Robert (Ginger and the late Kimberly), Patricia (Brad) Newman, and the late Jacqueline (Dennis) Pierson. 7 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren. A loving sister and aunt to many!

Memorial Mass and Luncheon will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St Thomas the Apostle Church 31530 Beechwood St. Garden City, MI 48135. Burial will be held privately. Donations to Arbor Hospice or in lieu of flowers.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
