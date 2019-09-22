Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sts. Constatine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
36375 Joy Rd, (between Newburgh and Wayne Roads
Westland, MI
Elizabeth Lisuk
Elizabeth Lisuk


1930 - 2019
Elizabeth Lisuk Obituary
Elizabeth Lisuk

- - ( January 12, 1930 - September 19, 2019 )

Elizabeth was 89 years old. Wife of the late William K. Lisuk for 53 years. Dear mother of Denise Elizabeth (David) Byrwa. Grand mother of Vanessa Byrwa Pawlak and Nathan Byrwa. Great grandmother of Cameron Elizabeth Pawlak and Bradley William Pawlak. Sister of the late Mary Drakos and sister-in-law to the late Anthony Drakos. Aunt of Diane Drakos Plungis, the late Peter Drakos and Rob (Anne) Drakos. Also leaves many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Everything at Church. Visiting Monday September 23rd from 4 pm until 8 pm, Trisagion 7 pm. Services Tuesday 10:30 am at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 36375 Joy Rd, Westland, MI 48185 (between Newburgh and Wayne Roads). Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Contributions to the church appreciated.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
