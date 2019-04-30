Services
Dearborn Heights - Elizabeth M. Dull of Dearborn Heights. Age 94. April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Dull. Loving mother of Betty Ann (the late Bob) Crawford, Margaret Lasky, Ernie (Marlene) Dull and Mary Frances (Henry) Wagner. Dearest grandma of 10 grandchildren. Great-grandma of 19 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Frank (Rose) Chikos. Visitation Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 from 1pm - 4pm and 6pm - 9 pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Instate 11:30 am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 4855 Parker St., Dearborn Hts., MI 48125 until the time of Mass at 12:00 pm. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. www.hackettmetcalf.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
