Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
17650 W. Outer Drive
Dearborn Heights, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
17650 W. Outer Drive
Dearborn Heights, MI
Dearborn - Martin, Elizabeth "Betty". May 18, 2019. Age 76 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of Rodney. Loving mother of Kristen (Daniel) Vinocour and Brad (Melissa) Martin. Dearest grandmother of Sophie, Jack, Rachel and Andrew. Dear sister of William "Bill" Lorenzen. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles & Velma Moore. Betty will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Friday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Drive, Dearborn Heights. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Henry Ford Hospice. Please share memories or leave condolences on Betty's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019
