Elizabeth Messens
Sterling Heights - (nee Saliba) July 22, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Paul (2014) for 63 years. Loving mother of Mark (Lynn), Matthew (Whitney), John and the late Paula Buran. Proud and adored grandmother of Joseph, Paul, Andrew, Kyle, Amy, Sydney, Grant, Christopher, John Paul, and great grandmother of Suzette, and Mark. Also survived by her son-in-law Greg Buran.
Elizabeth was retired from Star of the Sea School. Due to current restrictions the viewing and services will be private, family only. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery where Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her husband Paul. Mass requests and other remembrances to St. Sharbel would be appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com