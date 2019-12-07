Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Newton Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Newton

Livonia - Newton, Elizabeth "Betty" of Livonia, Age 89 went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Lendon Newton. Loving mother of Susan (Richard) Cadwell, Lorraine Gallison, Daniel (Karen) Newton, Barbara (Jeff) Hendrick and the late David (Christine) Newton. Dear Grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4.

Funeral Service will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia Tuesday, December 10 at 11 AM. Visitation, Sunday, December 8, 5-8 PM and Monday, December 9, 2-8 PM.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to and .

Please share a memory of Betty at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -