Elizabeth "Betty" Newton
Livonia - Newton, Elizabeth "Betty" of Livonia, Age 89 went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Lendon Newton. Loving mother of Susan (Richard) Cadwell, Lorraine Gallison, Daniel (Karen) Newton, Barbara (Jeff) Hendrick and the late David (Christine) Newton. Dear Grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4.
Funeral Service will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia Tuesday, December 10 at 11 AM. Visitation, Sunday, December 8, 5-8 PM and Monday, December 9, 2-8 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to and .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019