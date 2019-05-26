Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
(734) 522-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy
8200 Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy)
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy
8200 Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy)
Elizabeth Ostrowski Obituary
Elizabeth Ostrowski

Canton - Passed away on May 20 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of David (Mary) and Steven (Debrah). Dear grandmother of Amy (Matthew), Kathleen, Cassandra (Patrick), Lauren (Jake), Eric, Chad, Christopher, and Kayla (James). Great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Kenneth, Alex, Isla, Jonathan, Brookelyn, and James. Also survived by Karen, Jennifer and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Martha Burr. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd. (at Joy) on Tuesday from 2-8 pm. Rosary at 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am Wednesday at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy), until time of mass at 10 am. Share a memorial tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
