Elizabeth Ostrowski
Canton - Passed away on May 20 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of David (Mary) and Steven (Debrah). Dear grandmother of Amy (Matthew), Kathleen, Cassandra (Patrick), Lauren (Jake), Eric, Chad, Christopher, and Kayla (James). Great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Kenneth, Alex, Isla, Jonathan, Brookelyn, and James. Also survived by Karen, Jennifer and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Martha Burr. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd. (at Joy) on Tuesday from 2-8 pm. Rosary at 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am Wednesday at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy), until time of mass at 10 am. Share a memorial tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019