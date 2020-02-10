Resources
Murphy, Elizabeth P. February 7, 2020. Age 80 of Southgate. Native of Inishowen, Malin Head, Donegal County, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Aidan J. "Jerry" Murphy. Loving mother of Kelly Anne (Colin) Paige. Cherished Nana of Aidan Paige. Preceded in death by parents Neil and Margaret Kelly and siblings. Visitation, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 2:00-8:00 PM, Rosary at 7:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Thursday, February 13, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
