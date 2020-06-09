Elizabeth R. Greenia
Grosse Pointe - Elizabeth R. Greenia; Age 91; June 8, 2020; Beloved wife of Maurice. Loving mother of Maurice Jr., Thomas, Dennis (Ann), Patricia, Matthew (Nancy), Timothy, Michael, Joseph, and Margaret Sulek (the late Paul). Dearest grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 2. Preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph White (the late Rose) and Dennis White (Kathleen), her sister, Mary White, and her twin sister, Patricia White. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, remaining family, and friends. Funeral Friday; Instate 10:30am until time of Mass 11:00am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 15020 Hampton, Grosse Pointe Park. Interment at Mt. Elliott Cemetery, Detroit. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org






