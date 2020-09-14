1/1
Elizabeth V. "Betty" (Tipsword) Gennero
Elizabeth V. "Betty" Gennero (nee Tipsword)

Roseville - Betty returned to the arms of her loving husband Frank on September 13th, 2020. Elizabeth was blessed to have her three children; Anthony Jimmie (Robyn), Frank Jr., and Jeannie Angel (John) Sliz. Elizabeth's two joys in her life were her grandchildren Jacelyn Marie (Tim) and Michael Anthony (Ashley). Elizabeth's biggest gift from heaven was her great grandchild Victoria Elizabeth, she was also known as her "GiGi". Elizabeth was survived by her loving brother Paul Tipsword Jr., Joseph (Patricia) Tipsword, Jimmie (Patricia) Tipsword, and her loving sister-in-law Maria Gennero, as well as many nieces and nephews that brought such joy and love to her life. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving parents Paul and Eva Tipsword as well as her loving brothers and their wives; Edward and Marie Tipsword, Robert and Margaret Tipsword and her loving sisters Mary Weimer, Doris McCormick, her loving sister-in-laws Joan Tipsword, Rosaria Tipsword, and her loving brothers-in-law Salvatore Gennero, Dominic and Beatrice Gennero, and many nieces and nephews.

In July 1951 Elizabeth lost her two girlfriends, these two beautiful young ladies, Jean E. Boyd and Jean Gambill became her Guardian Angels. Let it be known that Elizabeth never forgot her two Best Friends, the 3 Musketeers are reunited the day they helped Elizabeth return to her loving husband.

Visitation Wednesday September 16th, 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service. Funeral Thursday September 17th, 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
September 14, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
