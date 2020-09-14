Elizabeth V. "Betty" Gennero (nee Tipsword)
Roseville - Betty returned to the arms of her loving husband Frank on September 13th, 2020. Elizabeth was blessed to have her three children; Anthony Jimmie (Robyn), Frank Jr., and Jeannie Angel (John) Sliz. Elizabeth's two joys in her life were her grandchildren Jacelyn Marie (Tim) and Michael Anthony (Ashley). Elizabeth's biggest gift from heaven was her great grandchild Victoria Elizabeth, she was also known as her "GiGi". Elizabeth was survived by her loving brother Paul Tipsword Jr., Joseph (Patricia) Tipsword, Jimmie (Patricia) Tipsword, and her loving sister-in-law Maria Gennero, as well as many nieces and nephews that brought such joy and love to her life. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving parents Paul and Eva Tipsword as well as her loving brothers and their wives; Edward and Marie Tipsword, Robert and Margaret Tipsword and her loving sisters Mary Weimer, Doris McCormick, her loving sister-in-laws Joan Tipsword, Rosaria Tipsword, and her loving brothers-in-law Salvatore Gennero, Dominic and Beatrice Gennero, and many nieces and nephews.
In July 1951 Elizabeth lost her two girlfriends, these two beautiful young ladies, Jean E. Boyd and Jean Gambill became her Guardian Angels. Let it be known that Elizabeth never forgot her two Best Friends, the 3 Musketeers are reunited the day they helped Elizabeth return to her loving husband.
Visitation Wednesday September 16th, 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service. Funeral Thursday September 17th, 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery.