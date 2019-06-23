Services
Elizabeth "Betty" Whipple

Westland - Whipple, Elizabeth "Betty", June 20, 2019 age 86 of Westland. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Vincent, David (Kim), John (MaryAnn), Michael (Renee) and the late Allen Whipple. Proud grandmother of nine and great grandmother of three. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary at 7 PM. In State Monday 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Richard Catholic Church, 35851 Cherry Hill Road, Westland. Interment Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019
