Elizabeth "Betty" Woolcock
- - age 99, passed away on August 7, 2019 while in hospice care at Sunrise of Troy. She was born on November 10, 1919 in Detroit, the daughter of Carl and Georgina Klopp, Betty was happily married to Thomas Woolcock, Sr. before his death from heart failure at age 55. She was a gifted gardener and enjoyed baking and keeping a nice home. She is survived by daughter Carol (Leonard) Henk and son Thomas Woolcock, Jr, grandson Thomas (Staci) Woolcock, granddaughter Lesley (James) Robbins and great-grandchildren Melody, Corrine, Ben and Bridgette. Condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019