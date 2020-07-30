1/1
Ella Baker
Ella Baker

West Bloomfield - ELLA BAKER, 95, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died July 29, 2020. Ms. Baker is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Esther Salamon and David Stephenson. She was the beloved wife of the late Willard G. Baker. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30800 Telegraph Road, Suite 1850, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, www.hearttohearthospice.com, or Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit, 6710 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, www.jslmi.org. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
