Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
707 East Lafayette St
Detroit, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
707 East Lafayette St.
Detroit, MI
Elle Boloven


1925 - 2019
Elle Boloven Obituary
Elle Boloven

Elle Boloven May 15, 1925 to November 20, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel Boloven. Mother of the late Ageleke. (Jay) Williford, Jim (Angie) Boloven, S. Ted (Linda) Boloven, Stavros Boloven. Dear Grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of ten along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Sunday November 24th from 3PM to 8PM at Harry J Will in Livonia 37000 Six Mile Rd, with a Trisagion service at 6PM. Funeral Service on Monday November 25, in state at 9:30AM with services at 10:30AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 707 East Lafayette St. Detroit, MI. Donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
