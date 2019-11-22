|
Elle Boloven May 15, 1925 to November 20, 2019. Wife of the late Samuel Boloven. Mother of the late Ageleke. (Jay) Williford, Jim (Angie) Boloven, S. Ted (Linda) Boloven, Stavros Boloven. Dear Grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of ten along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Sunday November 24th from 3PM to 8PM at Harry J Will in Livonia 37000 Six Mile Rd, with a Trisagion service at 6PM. Funeral Service on Monday November 25, in state at 9:30AM with services at 10:30AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 707 East Lafayette St. Detroit, MI. Donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019