Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Alcala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen J. Alcala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen J. Alcala Obituary
Ellen J. Alcala

Northville Twp. - Passed March 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Alfredo, loving mother of Gregory (Colleen), Jane, Marlene, and the late Alfred. Cherished grandmother of Olivia Alcala, Kaitlin Walling, and Nicholas Walling and great-grandmother of Audrey Macorkindale. Dear brother of Gary Dubyak, the late Cathleen Stevens, and the late Lewis Frindt. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -