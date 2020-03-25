|
Ellen J. Alcala
Northville Twp. - Passed March 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Alfredo, loving mother of Gregory (Colleen), Jane, Marlene, and the late Alfred. Cherished grandmother of Olivia Alcala, Kaitlin Walling, and Nicholas Walling and great-grandmother of Audrey Macorkindale. Dear brother of Gary Dubyak, the late Cathleen Stevens, and the late Lewis Frindt. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020