Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
West Bloomfield - Beloved wife of the late Milton Levy. Dear mother of Marcella (Lance) Aston and Aleda (Rodney) Morr. Loving grandmother of Maxwell Aston, Logan Morr, Cooper Morr and the late Madison Morr. Devoted sister of the late Norman Berger and Larry Berger. Adoring sister-in-law of Rose Berger and Rosemary Berger. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES THURSDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
