Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warren Rd.
Canton, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warren Rd.
Canton, MI
Ellen Lindner Obituary
October 14, 2019 age 77. Beloved wife of Denis. Loving mother of Chris (Nan). Proud grandma of Brendan and Matthew. Dear sister of Sue Willard and Colleen Van Ocker. Visitation Thursday, October 17th 3-5 PM & 6-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Friday, October 18th 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Memorial contributions may be made to Penrickton Center for Blind or St. John Neumann/St. Vincent de Paul. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
