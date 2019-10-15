|
Ellen Lindner
October 14, 2019 age 77. Beloved wife of Denis. Loving mother of Chris (Nan). Proud grandma of Brendan and Matthew. Dear sister of Sue Willard and Colleen Van Ocker. Visitation Thursday, October 17th 3-5 PM & 6-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Friday, October 18th 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Memorial contributions may be made to Penrickton Center for Blind or St. John Neumann/St. Vincent de Paul. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019