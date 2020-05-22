|
Ellen R. Edelen
Ellen R. Edelen, 82, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald E. Edelen (deceased). Dear mother of Mike, Jack (Melissa), Nancy (Lynn) Lohman and Julie (Eric) Levine. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Derek, Alexandra, Samantha, Shannon, Sarah, Scott, Lillie, Justin, Elena, Jacob and Joshua. Sister of John L Bowling Jr.
All visitation and services are family only due to COVID. Interment is at Glen Eden Memorial Park.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020