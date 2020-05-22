Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Edelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen R. Edelen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen R. Edelen Obituary
Ellen R. Edelen

Ellen R. Edelen, 82, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald E. Edelen (deceased). Dear mother of Mike, Jack (Melissa), Nancy (Lynn) Lohman and Julie (Eric) Levine. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Derek, Alexandra, Samantha, Shannon, Sarah, Scott, Lillie, Justin, Elena, Jacob and Joshua. Sister of John L Bowling Jr.

All visitation and services are family only due to COVID. Interment is at Glen Eden Memorial Park.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -