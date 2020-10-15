Ellen Ruth Heise
Heise, Ellen Ruth. Entered into rest on October 12, 2020. Age 58. Beloved daughter of the late Allan and Hanna Heise. Loving sister of Richard. Memorial service will be next Sunday, October 25th, 3:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Dearborn, 800 S. Military St. 48124. Gathering at church Sunday from 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Friends of Metro Detroit Animal Shelter. Please leave an online condolence at www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.