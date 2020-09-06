1/1
Ellin S. Arden Lawson
1927 - 2020
Ellin S. Arden Lawson

Bloomfield Hills - Ellin S. Arden Lawson, 93, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 04 September 2020. Ellin S. Arden Lawson was born on April 5, 1927, and raised in the Detroit, Michigan area, the beloved daughter of Selma and Manuel E. Arden. She graduated from Highland Park High School and attended the University of Michigan where she met her beloved future husband, Harold (Hal) Lawson. Prior to his passing, they were married for 57 years and had two loved sons, John and Bill Lawson.

Ellin was a lover of the arts and enjoyed entertaining in her home with her family, friends, organizations, and Temple Beth El. She, with her husband, established at Temple Beth El the Manuel E. and Selma E. Arden and Rabbi Richard C. Hertz Lecture Fund for 18 years, until Rabbi Hertz passed away. They then created the Ellin and Harold Lawson Youth Institute, which has continued for 22 years.

Ellin also leaves a rich legacy of family narratives and stories, with related pictures and records in the Franklin-Beth El Archives, while serving on the Temple's Archives Committee. She served for eight years on her Temple's Board of Trustees and as Vice President of its Sisterhood. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, energy, and continued generosity.

Outdoor funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Beth El, 7400 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Township, MI 48301. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Temple Beth El
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
