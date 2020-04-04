Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Balko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer A. Balko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer A. Balko Obituary
Elmer A. Balko

Northville - Age 97, lifelong resident of Northville. Beloved husband of Ruth Balko. Cherished father of Gregg Balko, Sherrie Balko, Stacey Breedveld, and Gary Balko. Adored grandfather of Haley Breedveld and Alexa Breedveld. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Elm St., Northville, MI 48167. Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -