Northville - Age 97, lifelong resident of Northville. Beloved husband of Ruth Balko. Cherished father of Gregg Balko, Sherrie Balko, Stacey Breedveld, and Gary Balko. Adored grandfather of Haley Breedveld and Alexa Breedveld. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Elm St., Northville, MI 48167. Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020