Elmer Eugene Kosch
Kosch, Elmer Eugene passed away peacefully on Tues., Feb. 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Elmer was born on May 7, 1927 in Jessup, PA to Victor and Ethel Kosch. He was a proud World War II veteran serving as a United States Merchant Marine. Elmer married his devoted wife Betty Danko on April 7, 1951, settled in Dearborn, MI and raised their six children. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife Betty, eldest daughter Deborah Jean, parents, and brother Victor Kosch. Elmer is survived by his children: Ilona Baggett (Dennis), Gregory Kosch (Haydee), Robert Kosch (Nancy), Betty Ann Kirk (Tim), Steven Kosch (Eileen), Timothy McKenna (Deborah Jean), and Kimberly Kosch. His 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and another great grandson on the way. Elmer's 4 siblings: Victor Kosch (Helen), Ernest Kosch (Nancy), Georgette Silagy (John), Donald Kosch (Mary) and sister-in-law Rosemarie Bartha (Zsigmond). Visitation Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Hackett Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124. A Military Service will be held at 10:00 am on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support and honor those who have sacrificed to ensure our freedom and security. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020