Elmer J. Mueller
1922 - 2020
Birmingham - Dr. Elmer J. Mueller of Birmingham, Michigan passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 8, 2020 at age 98. He was born on Feb. 26, 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio where he spent his boyhood. He graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati and then attended the University of Cincinnati Medical School where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree. After he served in the United States Army as captain, he completed his residency training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He practiced medicine in Michigan for 60 years. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoor and nature enthusiast, enjoying his property in Lyons, Michigan where he worked to nurture wildlife. He owned a cave in Arkansas and was an active spelunker. He loved poetry and has written volumes dedicated to his love of nature and his family. He was a wonderful storyteller and conversationalist.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna, by his siblings Arlene and Robert, by his beloved first wife Jane Claire, his daughter, Joan Furton (Bruce) and his stepson, Micheal Willliams, Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Mueller, seven children, Kathleen Norton (Robert), Carol Beck (Jim), Paula McDonnell (Peter), Diane Oldham (Tom), Marilyn Vanderford (Robert Scott) , Mark Mueller, Ann Passino (Andrew), and three stepchildren, Cheryl Grech, Amy Rotary and Linda Ann Izzo. He will be missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

A private funeral service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michigan Nature Conservancy.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
