Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Chesterfield - Elmer R. Pekarek "Bud", age 94 of Chesterfield passed away April 22, 2019. Elmer was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Carol (Ed) Verhaeghe, Cathy (Mike) Fante and Margaret (Bob) Jones. Dear grandfather of Trisha (Randy) Wojciechowski, Connie (Larry) Paquette, Bob (Regiane) Fante, Michelle Fante, Laura (Dave) Zaiglin, Ben (Deirdre) Fante, Colleen Jones, Robert (Aracely) Jones, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the funeral home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019
