|
|
Elsie Antoinette Lystad
Warren - Elsie Antoinette Lystad, age 94 died March 12, 2020. Born Feb. 27, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Daughter of Giovanni Battista "John" Francescutti and Amalia Catherina "Lea" (nee Dalbo) Francescutti.
Beloved wife of the late Carl Robert Lystad; dear mother of Janis (David) Detlefs, loving grandmother of Lea, Ben and James. Sister of Raymond and Gerald Francescutti, who preceded her in death.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held later at D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please check the website below for service updates and to share memories of Elsie. www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020