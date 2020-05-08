|
Elsie E. Righter
Birmingham - Age 90. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Elsie was truly part of the 'Greatest Generation' and led a full and wonderful life. She leaves a legacy of kindness, charity and love to all who had the honor of knowing her. Elsie is survived by her six children, their spouses, Roberta (Brad) Gilman, Rebecca (David) Smith, Rosemary (Jeff) Hall, Deric (Pam), David (Angie), and Donald (Diedra); 13 grandchildren: Douglas (Emily), Caitlin (Clay), Rachel (Greg), Ryan, Dana, Lauren, Randolph, Vivian, Abigail, Daniel, Claire, Richard and Joseph; and three great grandchildren, Arya, Cosette and Quinn. Four of her five siblings also survive her: Edna Smith, Betty Schreck, Irene Merrilees (Joe) and Robert Earl (Judy); and nineteen nieces and nephews. She joins her parents, husband, grandson Robert, sister Roberta Gray and her four brothers-in-law in death. A memorial service will be planned at St. James at a time determined in the future. Memorials may be sent to St. James Episcopal Church, 355 West. Maple Road, Birmingham MI 48009 or The Lakeside Chautauqua Association, 236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside, Ohio 43440.
