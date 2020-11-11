1/1
Elsie Hill
1925 - 2020
Elsie Hill

Marine City - Elsie Hill, 94, of Marine City, Michigan, entered eternal life on November 10, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1925 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Florian "Floyd" and Martha Kalka. She married Victor H. Hill on September 9, 1950 and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his passing on November 3, 1999. Elsie was a member of Holy Cross Church and a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post # 3129. She also loved to garden. Most of all, she was very devoted to her family. Elsie is survived by her children, Victoria Glenn, Velinda Yax, Robert (Kay) Hill, Raymond Hill and Tricia (Aaron) Pyciak; 10 grandchildren, Robert, Kevin, Katlyn, Jennifer, Jessica, Christopher, Jonah, Donovan, Anna and Ashlee; a great grandson, Jack; and a sister, Theresa (Richard) Erikson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Hill; daughter Valorie Hill; a son-in-law Mike Glenn; and three brothers Alvin, Robert, and Ernie Kalka. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held the following day, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am with a visitation being held from 10:00am until the time of Mass in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
