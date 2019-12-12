|
Elva Asquini
Elva Asquini, age 94, on December 12, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Ezio (2015). Loving mother of Karen (Bill) Poulos and Sandy (Bob) Borsos. Grandmother "Nonni" of Greg (Allie) Poulos, Rob Poulos, Kalen Polus, Mark (Mary) Borsos, Eric Borsos, Mike (Megan) Poulos. Great grandmother "Nonni E" of Sarah Poulos, Ryan Poulos, Kiera Borsos, Charlotte Poulos, Oliver Poulos and her little angel in heaven Penelope Poulos.
Elva was a fantastic cook, great listener and lived her life to the fullest.
Visitation 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm Friday December 13, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800 with a rosary/eulogies at 7 pm. In-state 7:30 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St James Catholic Church 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd. Novi with funeral mass at 8 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019