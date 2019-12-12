Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
7:30 AM
St James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Rd
Novi, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:00 AM
St James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Rd
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Asquini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Asquini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Asquini Obituary
Elva Asquini

Elva Asquini, age 94, on December 12, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Ezio (2015). Loving mother of Karen (Bill) Poulos and Sandy (Bob) Borsos. Grandmother "Nonni" of Greg (Allie) Poulos, Rob Poulos, Kalen Polus, Mark (Mary) Borsos, Eric Borsos, Mike (Megan) Poulos. Great grandmother "Nonni E" of Sarah Poulos, Ryan Poulos, Kiera Borsos, Charlotte Poulos, Oliver Poulos and her little angel in heaven Penelope Poulos.

Elva was a fantastic cook, great listener and lived her life to the fullest.

Visitation 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm Friday December 13, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800 with a rosary/eulogies at 7 pm. In-state 7:30 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St James Catholic Church 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd. Novi with funeral mass at 8 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to .

www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now