|
|
Elveda Frances Guerreso
Our loving mother Elveda passed away January 1st.
Beloved wife of the late James and dear mother of Angelo (Susan), James (Antoinette), Louis (Antoinetta) and Nancy Pruett (Lance). She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and sister Yolanda. Elveda is also predeceased by brothers and sisters Anthony, Mary, Frank, Albert, Jennie, Rose and Delina.
Elveda was born to Luigi and Theresa Scerbo in Clymer, Pennsylvania on August 20, 1924. At the age of 23, she moved to Dearborn, Michigan with her husband to create a new life together where she has resided since. She led her life in a simple, humble way and left each of us with our own special memory.
Her priorities of living life and being a supportive and loving role model for her family was her greatest gift to all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at the Howe Peterson Funeral Home on Friday, January 3rd from 2-8PM with a scripture service at 6:30PM at 22546 Michigan Avenue, in Dearborn. She will lie instate 10:30AM Saturday, January 4th at St. Kateri Church with a funeral mass following at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Hedwig Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020