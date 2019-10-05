|
|
Elyse Fink Jones
St. Clair Shores - Elyse Fink Jones, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019, in St. Clair Shores surrounded by her family and caregivers. Elyse was born December 1, 1935, to George R. Fink and Elise Morley Fink. She grew up in Grosse Pointe, and spent much of her life there.
She loved nothing more than being at her cottage in Ontario - walking the Lake Huron shores, listening to the waves and the rustle of the poplar trees, and enjoying the incredible sunsets that drew the family together.
Everyone who knew her appreciated her great sense of humor, style, and beautiful grace. She had a sharp intelligence and a keen interest in the events and lives of the people around her. She was incredibly warm and generous and a loyal and supportive friend. She was beloved by all.
She was predeceased by her brother George R. Fink, Jr., her sister Martha Fink Gorey, her brother Peter R. Fink, and her sister Margaret Ann Fink, as well as by her sons Peter M. Jones and Christopher M. Jones. She is survived by her brother John M. Fink, her son Jeffrey S. Jones, her daughter Lisa A. Jones, her grandchildren, Steven, Austin, and Jake Jones, Sarah Jones and Reese Jones, a great grandson, many nieces and a nephew, and her beloved canine companion, Sophie.
The celebration of her life was held on September 29.
Donations may be made to CooperRiis Healing Community, 101 Healing Farm Ln, Mill Spring, NC 28756 or to the Children's Center, 79 W Alexandrine St, Detroit, MI 48201.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019