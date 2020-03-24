|
|
Emanuel (Manny) Frisch
Farmington Hills - Emanuel (Manny) Frisch, passed away on March 22, 2020, one day before his 91st birthday. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Chana and Fred Frisch on March 23, 1929, he was raised during the Great Depression and attended Boys' High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
At 17, Manny left Brooklyn to attend Cornell University. Four years later, after graduation, he left New York for the first time and hitchhiked to Alaska, where his passion for adventure and travel was unleashed.
At the start of the Korean War, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany where he discovered his inclination toward medicine. On his return, he went to Medical School at State University of New York, in Syracuse. He met and married his beloved "bride" (as he called her until the end of his life), Deborah (Debbi) Halpern in 1955.
The couple moved to metropolitan Detroit in 1962, where they raised their three children. Manny began his medical career in Internal Medicine at Metropolitan Hospital in Detroit, where he quickly became Chief of Medicine. He later moved to a private medical practice in Southfield, Michigan; instructed medical students at Wayne State University School of Medicine; and treated patients at Hutzel and Sinai Hospitals. Manny was loved and respected by his patients and colleagues.
During this time, Manny and Debbi also became among the earliest members of the Birmingham Temple. They established deep roots in the Humanist Jewish community of Detroit, and these enduring connections greatly enriched their lives.
In 1992, Manny and Debbi retired and moved into their "dream home" in Farmington Hills Michigan. In retirement, he embraced his creative talents, making sculpture and collages from wood, metal and found objects. He poured his creativity into whimsical art creations, many of which graced the walls and yard of his home as well as the homes of his friends and family. One of their great joys during this period was hitting the road in their Volkswagen Vanagon for family camping trips on the shores of Lake Superior. Manny and Debbi also traveled the world during this time, collecting folk art which they displayed throughout their home.
In 2017, Debbi pre-deceased Manny, and he forever after mourned his "bride." His children moved him to Ann Arbor in 2019, where he resided at Hillside Terrace until his death.
Extraordinarily well loved by all who knew him, Manny was full of laughter and jokes and was a pillar of strength throughout his life. He was smart and loving, creative and playful, a great friend to all, and exceptionally loving to his family. He loved being a grandfather and took enormous pride and joy in his five granddaughters. He is survived by his sister, Joan Bromberg of New Jersey; children, Wendy Frisch (Ken Mikolowski) of Ann Arbor, Matt Frisch (Sara) of Okemos, and Robin Frisch-Gleason (James Gleason), Ann Arbor; and granddaughters, Eden Stiffman, Lauren and Leslie Frisch, and Maia and Ivy Gleason, and many devoted friends.
A memorial observance will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to provide donations or assistance to organizations or people in need.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020