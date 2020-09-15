Emil R. Bohn
Shelby Township - September 15, 2020 Age 97
Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Kunicki). Loving father of Virginia (Larry) Banish, Michael (Patricia Wynne) Bohn and Gerald Bohn. Proud grandfather of six and great grandfather of eight. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday 11:30 until Noon Funeral Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 21 Mile Rd), Shelby Twp. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the American Heart Association
. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com