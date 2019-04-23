|
|
Emil Yousef Nimat
- - Beloved husband of Teres of 54 years. Dear father of Linda and Sami. Grandfather of Melina and Nikolas. Also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Emil was the proud owner of Epicurus Place Restaurant in Detroit on the Wayne State University Campus.
Viewing Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9:00AM until 10:30AM Mass at St. John XXIII, 12170 Beech Daly Rd. Redford Twp., MI 48239. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery & Mausoleum; Dearborn Heights, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019