Emilia Orlando
Emilia Orlando

Chesterfield - Emilia Orlando, age 99 of Chesterfield passed away June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tricolo. Loving mother of Raymond (Carol), Diane (the late Stanley) Stomski, Dominic (Shelby), Joseph and Anthony (the late Robert). Dear grandmother of five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Gloria Tripodi. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
