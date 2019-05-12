Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E. 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E. 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
- - Vergolini, Emilio J., age 85, May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Dear father of Ellen Grembos, Lori (Patrick) Delisi, Jeff, and David. Proud grandfather of Samantha, Sean, Brett, Anthony, Derrick, Shelby and Emily. Loving companion of Joan Puglia. Visitation Monday, May 13 from 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Tuesday 10:30am until time of Mass 11am at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
